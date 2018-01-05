RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 5, 2018

Last week's question: Who is Alton High’s all-time scoring leader in girls basketball?

Answer: Cathy Snipes is the program's all-time leader with 2,673 points. She played for the Redbirds from 1982-85.

Congratulations to Tina Withers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the longtime Lewis and Clark Community College men's and women's soccer coach who recently retired with 400 wins in both men's and women's soccer for the Trailblazers?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter