RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 13, 2018

July 6 question: Prior to becoming bowling coach at Alton High, at which Riverbend high school did Jeff Woszczynski coach boys soccer from 1991-95?

Answer: Before embarking on a successful stint as boys and girls bowling coach at Alton, which included a state champion in Whitney Cox in 2001, Woszczynski was the boys soccer coach at East Alton-Wood River from 1991-95. His best season was 13-7 in '92.

Congratulations to Kyle Duncan, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who are the Alton twins who each finished fourth at the 2015 Class 3A individual wrestling state tournament?

