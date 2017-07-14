RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 14, 2017

Last week's question: Three Roxana wrestlers have won individual state championships: Tom Riggins, Mike Spiroff and who else?

Answer: Rob Warren won at 119 pounds during the 1981-82 season.

Congratulations to Brett Huff, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: For what university does former Marquette standout softball pitcher Alexis Silkwood hold the all-time wins, strikeouts, and complete games records?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter