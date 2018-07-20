RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 20, 2018

July 13 question: Who are the Alton twins who each finished fourth at the 2015 Class 3A individual wrestling state tournament?

Answer: Phyllip and Nick DeLoach graduated from Alton High in 2015 each finished fourth at the 3A state tournament that year, Phyllip at 145 pounds and Nick at 152. Phyllip is currently wrestling at Mizzou at 149 pounds.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Where does 2017 CM graduate and all-time leading scorer in girls basketball Allie Troeckler play college basketball?

