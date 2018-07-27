RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 27, 2018

July 20 question: Where does 2017 CM graduate and all-time leading scorer in girls basketball Allie Troeckler play college basketball?

Answer: Allie Troeckler just finished up her freshman season with the SIUE Cougars. Troeckler played in 32 games, starting 8 and averaging 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 21.3 minutes per game.

Congratulations to Brady Trask, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Roxana grad Harry Gallatin is fourth all-time in rebounds for the New York Knicks behind Charles Oakley, Willis Reed and which franchise leader?

