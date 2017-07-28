RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 28, 2017

Last week's question: Where does Alton High grad De’Ante McMurray play college basketball?

Answer: After playing two seasons at SWIC, he transferred to Drake University last season. McMurray will be a senior point guard at Drake this season.

Congratulations to Joe Huff, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher for an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the longtime EA-WR coach who led the boys basketball program to a third-place finish at state in 1938-39 and the baseball program to a second place finish in 1961?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter