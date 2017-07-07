RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 7, 2017

Last week's question: What year did EA-WR’s Amy and Sara Hazen win a state doubles title in girls tennis?

Answer: They won a doubles state championship in girls tennis in the fall of '91. They are one of only four doubles teams from the Metro East in either boys or girls tennis to win a state championship and the only female athletes in EA-WR history to earn state gold.

Congratulations to Mike Roper, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Three Roxana wrestlers have won individual state championships: Tom Riggins, Mike Spiroff and who else?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter