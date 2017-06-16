RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 16, 2017

Last week's question: Where was former Alton standout pitcher Bryan Hudson committed to play collegiate baseball before being taken in the third round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs?

Answer: Hudson had inked a letter of intent with Mizzou before being taken in the third round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Hudson is pitching for the South Bend Cubs in the Class A Midwest League.

Congratulations to Patrick Jun, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Former Civic Memorial standout baseball pitcher Sam Johns was drafted in the 31st round by what team in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft?

