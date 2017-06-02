RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 2, 2017

Last week's question: Where did 2006 Alton High grad Katie Wilson play softball in college?

Answer: After becoming a 2-time first team All-State softball player for Alton High, Katie Wilson continued her career with Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Wilson ranks in the top 10 all-time in home runs, RBIs and stolen bases with the Salukis. She played at SIUC from 2007-10.

Congratulations to Katie Mans, who answered correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via AdVantage News sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm.

This week's question: Civic Memorial's John Whitworth set the rushing record in a single season (1,466 yards) for the Eagles in 2015, surpassing what former CM standout's record?

