RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 22, 2018

June 15 question: Who was the Alton boys golfer who finished third at the Class AA state tournament in 2002?

Answer: Brian Kuddes shot a two-day score of 152 at the 2002 Class AA state tournament. Kuddes' final score was only two strokes off the state title. He was tied for 27th after the first day at state.

Congratulations to Dillon Brasher, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: What Riverbend high school did CM softball coach Luke Angelo attend and play baseball?

