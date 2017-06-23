RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 23, 2017

Last week's question: Former Civic Memorial standout baseball pitcher Sam Johns was drafted in the 31st round by what team in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft?

Answer: He was drafted in the 31st round by the Washington Nationals in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. Johns was drafted out of Evansville and produced a 6-6 record and 4.18 ERA in 54 professional games in 2014 and 2015.

Congratulations to Jake Peal, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: At this year's girls state track meet, Alton's Katie Mans became the third female athlete to win at least 3 career medals at state for the Redbirds, joining LaJarvia Brown and what other athlete?

