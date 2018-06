The answer to the June 22 sports trivia question is Marquette Catholic High School. Current Civic Memorial softball coach Luke Angelo attended there and played baseball for the Explorers.

Congratulations to Mike Brey, who answered the question correctly. There is no prize for this week's winner.

This week's question: Who is the Alton High boys tennis player who was a four-time state qualifier in singles from 1998-2001?

