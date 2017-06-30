RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 30, 2017

Last week's question: At this year’s girls state track meet Alton’s Katie Mans became the third female athlete to win at least three career medals at state for the Redbirds, joining LaJarvia Brown and what other athlete?

Answer: Jessica Stockard joins Brown and Mans as the only three track athletes in Alton High history to win at least three state medals. Stockard finished fourth in the long jump in 2001, second in '02 and fourth in the 200-meter dash in '02.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In via our sponsor, Trisha Martin State Farm in Wood River.

This week's question: What year did EA-WR's Amy and Sara Hazen win a state doubles title in girls tennis?



