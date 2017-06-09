RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 9, 2017

Last week's question: Civic Memorial’s John Whitworth set the rushing record in a single season (1,466 yards) for the Eagles in 2015, surpassing what former CM standout’s record?

Answer: Future Purdue star and NFL player Joe Odom owned the single-season rushing record for CM football before Whitworth surpassed his mark in the 2015 season. The Eagles have enjoyed a football resurgence of late, qualifying for the Class 4A playoffs the last 2 seasons.

Congratulations to Karen Mallory, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Where was former Alton standout pitcher Bryan Hudson committed to play collegiate baseball before being taken in the third round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs?

