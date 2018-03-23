RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 23, 2018

Last week's question: Who coached the Roxana Shells baseball team to its lone state tournament appearance in 1967?

Answer: Legendary Shells football coach Charlie Raich led the baseball program from 1965-83.

Congratulations to Brett Huff, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: What is the name of the youth football program in the city of Alton?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter