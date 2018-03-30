RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 30, 2018

Last week's question: What is the name of the youth football program in the city of Alton?

Answer: The Renegades is the successful youth football program for Alton, with many of the players later becoming Redbirds at the high school level.

Congratulations to Karen Moore, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm.

This week's question: Who is the only Marquette Catholic boys golfer to win a pair of state medals: fifth in 2006 and 11th in 2007?

