RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 9, 2018

Last week's question: Who is the Roxana boys track and field athlete who won a Class A state championship in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 1993?

Answer: Erik Scott won the championship, becoming Roxana's first and only state champion in boys track and field. He was also second in the 110-meter high hurdles that season.

Congratulations to Don Halling, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who was coaching the East Alton-Wood River boys basketball when they last won a regional title in 2002?

