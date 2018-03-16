RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 16, 2018

Last week's question: Who was coaching the East Alton-Wood River boys basketball when they last won a regional title in 2002?

Answer: In 2002, Joe Parmentier led the EA-WR boys basketball team to a Class A EA-WR Regional championship, the last regional the program won. The Oilers defeated Marquette Catholic 67-59 in the title game. Parmentier is now the girls basketball coach at EA-WR.

Congratulations to Gary Quigley, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who coached the Roxana Shells baseball team to their lone state tournament appearance in 1967?

