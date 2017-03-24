RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 24, 2017

Last week's question: Where does Marquette grad Deion Lavender play college basketball?

Answer: He plays at the University of Alabama Birmingham. Lavender played 33 games, starting 14 times and averaged 6.2 points per game in 2016-17. He led the team with 113 assists. It was his sophomore campaign after playing his freshman year in 2014-15 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and transferring to UAB. He sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St. in Alton.

This week's question: Where did Alton grad and legendary Granite City wrestling coach William “Red” Schmitt work as head wrestling coach before starting with the Warriors in the 1950-51 season?

