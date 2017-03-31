RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 31, 2017

Last week's question: Where did Alton grad and legendary Granite City wrestling coach William "Red" Schmitt work as head wrestling coach before starting with the Warriors in the 1950-51 season?

Answer: Schmitt got his head coaching start at Western Military Academy in Alton. The academy was founded in 1879 and closed its doors in 1971. The legendary Schmitt passed away at the age of 94 in 2016.

Congratulations to Mike Siemer, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm, 305 S. Sixth St., Wood River.

This week's question: Where did former Alton standout and Major League baseball player Bill Lyons play baseball in college?

