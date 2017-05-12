RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 12, 2017

Last week's question: Where did Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Steve Medford play high school basketball?

Answer: He was a standout player for the Jersey Community High School Panthers before continuing his playing career at Lindenwood University.

Congratulations to Brad Jacobs, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the former Alton High standout basketball player who went on to a successful college career at Drake, professional career in Finland and happens to be Ezekiel Elliott's grandfather?

Answer the question here.