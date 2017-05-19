RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 19, 2017

Last week's question: Who is the former Alton High standout basketball player who went on to college career at Drake, professional career in Finland and happens to be Ezekiel Elliott’s grandfather?

Answer: Leon Huff starred for the Alton High boys basketball team in the 1960s before continuing his career at Drake University, where he was named to the all-decade team of the 1970s. He went on to a stellar playing and coaching career in Finland. His grandson, Ezekiel Elliott, led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards as a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

Congratulations to Oscar Wallace, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: What year did the Alton High boys cross country team win the state title?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter