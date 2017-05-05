RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 5, 2017

Last week's question: What year did Lloyd Hopkins Field inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton play host to the American Legion World Series?

The answer to the April 28 sports trivia question is 2000. That's the year Lloyd Hopkins Field inside Gordon Moore Park played host to the American Legion World Series.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In via this week's sponsor, Trisha Martin State Farm, 305 S. Sixth St. in Wood River.

This week's question: Where did Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Steve Medford play high school basketball?

