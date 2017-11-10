RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: November 10, 2017

Last week's question: Former Alton High standout basketball player Leroy Stampley was selected in the fourth round of the 1980 NBA Draft by what pro franchise?

Answer: He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the fourth round and was the 88th overall pick out of Loyola University in Chicago in the 1980 NBA Draft. Stampley never played an NBA game, though.

This week's question: Alton High grad JaQuail Townser played junior college basketball at SWIC before transferring to play at what four-year university?

Answer the question here

