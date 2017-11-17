RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: November 17, 2017

Last week's question: Alton High grad JaQuail Townser played junior college basketball at SWIC before transferring to play at what four-year university?

Answer: He finished up his collegiate career at Jacksonville State after playing his first two years at SWIC. He wrapped up his college career with the Gamecocks during the 2015-16 season.

Congratulations to Pam Maxeiner, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Where did Marquette head football coach Darrell Angleton play football in high school?

