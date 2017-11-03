RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: November 3, 2017

Last week's question: Who was the Marquette standout pitcher who went on to pitch for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers organizations in the minor leagues?

Answer: Matt Smith was drafted in the 18th round of the 1999 MLB Amateur Draft by the New York Mets. Smith's minor league career spanned from 1999-07, including time with the Mets, White Sox, Cardinals and Brewers organizations and one year of independent baseball.

Congratulations to Tina Withers, who answered the question correctly

This week's question: Former Alton High standout basketball player Leroy Stampley was selected in the fourth round of the 1980 NBA Draft by what pro franchise?

