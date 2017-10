The answer to the Oct. 6 sports trivia question is Wayne Tyler. He coached the Alton Redbird baseball team to second place in the state in 1972. Tyler coached the Birds from 1963-79, won 281 games and owned a .662 winning percentage.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

Q: Where did former Alton High standout quarterback Craig Harmon begin his collegiate playing career?