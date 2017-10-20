RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: October 20, 2017

Last week's question: Where did former Alton High standout quarterback Craig Harmon begin his collegiate playing career?

Answer: He went on to play quarterback for the Northern Illinois University Huskies from 1998-2000 before finishing up his collegiate career at Quincy University. He is now a coach for NIU, currently in his second season as the quarterbacks coach for the Huskies.

Congratulations to Mark Duffy, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who was the 1952 EA-WR High grad who went on to coach the Indiana State men's gymnastics team to the 1977 NCAA Division I national title?

