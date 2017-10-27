RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: October 27, 2017

Last week's question: Who was the 1952 EA-WR High grad who went on to coach the Indiana State men’s gymnastics team to the 1977 NCAA Division I national title?

Answer: Roger Counsil coached the 1977 Indiana State men's gymnastics team to the NCAA national championship. Counsil was also set to be head coach of the Olympic team in 1980 before the United States boycotted the games.

Congratulations to Lester Withers, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who was the Marquette standout pitcher who went on to pitch for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers organizations in the minor leagues?

