RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 14, 2018

Sept. 7 question: Who is the All-American AHS running back who was a rusher at the University of Iowa from 1970-72?

Answer: Frank Holmes played for the Hawkeyes from 1970-72, rushing for 727 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons.

Congratulations to Ryan Clendenny, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: In 1984 and ‘85, the CM boys golf team had co-head coaches with Steve Carey and what other coach?

