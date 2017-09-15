RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 15, 2017

Last week's question: Who were the brother pitching and catching battery for the 1961 EA-WR baseball team that finished second in state?

Answer: Jim and Bob Blackledge were the respective pitcher and catcher. The Oilers lost 20-0 to Cicero (Morton East) in the '61 state title game.

Congratulations to Rick Newman, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Where did Alton High wrestling coach Eric Roberson wrestle in high school?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter