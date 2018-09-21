RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 21, 2018

Sept. 14 question: In 1984 and ‘85, the CM boys golf team had co-head coaches with Steve Carey and what other coach?

Answer: Gary Wintjen teamed up with Carey. Wintjen was also the CM wrestling coach from 1969-86.

Congratulations to Tim Lowrance, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: Former Alton football standouts Josh Lovings, Ricco Gipson and Ja’Quez Roberson all play together in college for what Division II program?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter