RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 21, 2018

Sept. 14 question: In 1984 and ‘85, the CM boys golf team had co-head coaches with Steve Carey and what other coach?
Answer: Gary Wintjen teamed up with Carey. Wintjen was also the CM wrestling coach from 1969-86.
Congratulations to Tim Lowrance, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River. Winners are verified by email.
This week's question: Former Alton football standouts Josh Lovings, Ricco Gipson and Ja’Quez Roberson all play together in college for what Division II program?
