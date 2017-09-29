RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 29, 2017

Last week's question: Where did former Civic Memorial standout baseball player Devin Caldwell play in college?

Answer: He played at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Caldwell is the all-time leader in home runs with 33 and second all-time with 58 doubles for the Cougars. He's also top 10 all-time in games played, games started, at-bats, runs scored, RBIs, total bases, walks, hit-by-pitches and sacrifice flies. Caldwell went to SIUE from 2011-14.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In via sports trivia sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm in Wood River.

This week's question: Who is the head men's basketball coach at Lewis and Clark Community College?

