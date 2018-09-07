RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 7, 2018

Aug. 31 question: What MLB team did EA-WR grad Dewayne Staats first work for as an announcer?

Answer: He got his start as a Major League Baseball broadcaster with the Astros from 1977-84. He later worked for the Cubs and Yankees before landing with the Rays in '98, where he still announces today.

Congratulations to Mick Sabolo, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: Who is the All-American running back who graduated from Alton and continued his football career as a rusher at the University of Iowa from 1970-72?

