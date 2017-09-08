RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: September 8, 2017

Last week's question: Where did former Alton High standout girls soccer player Lindsay Kennedy begin her collegiate playing career?

Answer: After a stellar soccer career at Alton High, Kennedy (Eversmeyer) began her collegiate playing career with the University of Kansas. She played for the Jayhawks for one year before completing her collegiate career at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who were the brother pitching and catching battery for the 1961 EA-WR baseball team that finished second in state?

