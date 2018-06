Riverbend Spring All Area Teams

BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JAYCE MAAG, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Jackson Brooks, Alton

Charlie Erler, Alton

Mikey Hampton, Alton

Wesley Laaker, Alton

Riley Phillips, Alton

Robby Taul, Alton

Caden Clark, Civic Memorial

Spencer Powell, Civic Memorial

Hayden Sontag, Civic Memorial

Zach Vaughn, Civic Memorial

Geoff Withers, Civic Memorial

Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial

Gage Booten, East Alton-Wood River

Hunter Hall, East Alton-Wood River

Ashton Murray, East Alton-Wood River

Zach Wells, East Alton-Wood River

Lukas Westbrook, East Alton-Wood River

Sam Cogan, Marquette Catholic

Jed Eggering, Marquette Catholic

Nick Hemann, Marquette Catholic

Ethan Kopsie, Marquette Catholic

Luke Simmons, Marquette Catholic

Garrett Weiner, Marquette Catholic

Jacob Zacha, Marquette Catholic

Gavin Huffman, Roxana

Logan Presley, Roxana

Braeden Wells, Roxana

SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MEGHAN SCHORMAN, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Ashlyn Betz, Alton

Lynna Fischer, Alton

Miranda Hudson, Alton

Rachel McCoy, Alton

Abby Scyoc, Alton

Abby Sullivan, Alton

Tami Wong, Alton

Gracie Braun, Civic Memorial

Susan Buchanan, Civic Memorial

Jenna Christeson, Civic Memorial

Cassie Reed, Civic Memorial

Kaitlynn Wrenn, Civic Memorial

Macie Flanigan, East Alton-Wood River

Morgan Moxey, East Alton-Wood River

Rebekah Null, East Alton-Wood River

Peyton Young, East Alton-Wood River

Tess Eberlin, Marquette Catholic

Grace Frost, Marquette Catholic

Kyra Green, Marquette Catholic

Jada Johnson, Marquette Catholic

Kiley Beth Kirchner, Marquette Catholic

Gracie Morris, Marquette Catholic

Emma Nicholson, Marquette Catholic

Taylor Whitehead, Marquette Catholic

Phoebe Booher, Roxana

Madison Klaas, Roxana

Abi Stahlhut, Roxana

Olivia Stangler, Roxana

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: EMMA LUCAS, ROXANA

Calista Cox, Alton

Makayla Cox, Alton

Brianna Hatfield, Alton

Taylor Imming, Alton

Addison Miller, Alton

Sydney Schmidt, Alton

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

Cassie Hall, Civic Memorial

Jenna Robinson, Civic Memorial

Tori Standefer, Civic Memorial

Emily Smith, Civic Memorial

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

Morgan Wilson, Civic Memorial

Kara Crutchley, East Alton-Wood River

Lora Ruyle, East Alton-Wood River

Emily Sidwell, East Alton-Wood River

Emma Anselm, Marquette Catholic

Lauren Fischer, Marquette Catholic

Ellie Jacobs, Marquette Catholic

Rebekah Johnes, Marquette Catholic

Madelyn Smith, Marquette Catholic

Kaya Thies, Marquette Catholic

Lauren Walsh, Marquette Catholic

Cloe Copeland, Roxana

Brynn Huddleston, Roxana

Braeden Lackey, Roxana

Macie Lucas, Roxana

Olivia Mouser, Roxana

Mykala Rosales, Roxana

BOYS TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: DANIEL MCCLUSKEY AND A.J. BOWER, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Carson Freeman, Alton

Sam Kane, Alton

Walker Moan, Alton

Ben Simansky, Alton

Toby Singleton, Civic Memorial

Nathan Joehl, Marquette Catholic

Austin Hall, Roxana

BOYS TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: JORDAN HAWKINS, ROXANA

Jonathan Bumpers, Alton

Kelvin Cummings, Alton

Cassius Havis, Alton

Antonio Harrison, Alton

Donte McGoy, Alton

Ahmad Sanders, Alton

Jaden Singleton, Alton

Terrance Walker, Alton

David Weaver, Alton

Demontra Wilson, Alton

Jaquan Adams, Civic Memorial

Ricky Beck, Civic Memorial

Jayden Heeren, Civic Memorial

Jarrett Morgan, Civic Memorial

Steven Qiu, Civic Memorial

Mason Schlemer, Civic Memorial

Michael Stevenson, Civic Memorial

T.J. Lawson, East Alton-Wood River

Evan Merritt, East Alton-Wood River

Hunter Morales, East Alton-Wood River

Brody Newberry, East Alton-Wood River

Reggie Newfall, East Alton-Wood River

Joey Rangel, East Alton-Wood River

Chase Wallendorff, East Alton-Wood River

DaeShawn Warren, East Alton-Wood River

Ryne White, East Alton-Wood River

Aaron Gregory, Marquette Catholic

Connor Hampton, Marquette Catholic

Javion Morgan, Marquette Catholic

Jacob Roth, Marquette Catholic

Kaleb Ware, Marquette Catholic

Michael Cherry, Roxana

Joey Johnson, Roxana

Larry Lowe, Roxana

Cree Stumpf, Roxana

Ken Wilson, Roxana

GIRLS TRACK ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: KATIE MANS, ALTON; JAYDEN ULRICH, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

Jeanea Epps, Alton

Rashia Johnson, Alton

Laila McNeal, Alton

Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton

Bria Thurman, Alton

Alleyah Tuggle, Alton

Lauren Weiner, Alton

Ashley Alexander, Civic Memorial

Monica Baker, Civic Memorial

Reese Borth, Civic Memorial

Harper Buhs, Civic Memorial

Taylor Davis, Civic Memorial

Reese Ferguson, Civic Memorial

Zoey Lewis, Civic Memorial

Jillian Barber, East Alton-Wood River

Leighann Nottke, East Alton-Wood River

Hannah Sechrest, East Alton-Wood River

Jessica Cutts, Marquette Catholic

Daryn Hill, Marquette Catholic

Kennedie Koetzle, Marquette Catholic

Brooklyn Taylor, Marquette Catholic

Riley Vickrey, Marquette Catholic

Laine Hawkins, Roxana

Jenna Rudd, Roxana

Janelynn Wirth, Roxana

Abby Zangori, Roxana

