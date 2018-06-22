Riverbend Spring Coaches of the Year

BASEBALL: TIM FAHNESTOCK, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

A 20-10 record, a Prairie State Conference crown and a Class 2A all-state player helped Fahnestock earn coach of the year honors. The Explorers enjoyed their second straight 20-win campaign, but came up just short of a second consecutive regional title. Marquette fell to Althoff 12-7 in the 2A Wesclin Regional finals in eight innings. They were a perfect 5-0 in PSC action for the season to corral the league title. Senior shortstop Jayce Maag earned all-state honors through the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association to highlight the season, too.

SOFTBALL: DAN WIEDMAN, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Wiedman enjoyed another outstanding season as Marquette softball coach this spring. He coached the Explorers to a 36-2 record, a Prairie State Conference title and their first regional championship since ‘13. The 36 wins marked a school record for Marquette. Wiedman also hit a milestone, winning his 500th career game in the Explorers’ 2-1 victory over Highland on April 13. He now has 524 wins in his 24 seasons as Marquette coach. The Explorers had four players — Meghan Schorman, Tess Eberlin, Gracie Morris and Jada Johnson — earn Class 2A all-state honors.

GIRLS SOCCER: LORI YATES, ROXANA

Yates coached the Roxana girls soccer team to its most historic season in program history this spring. The Shells won a school-record 16 matches, captured their first South Central Conference championship and celebrated their second straight regional title. They started off at 1-2-2 before winning eight straight matches. Roxana was led by sisters Emma and Macie Lucas with a combined 53 goals and 34 assists and goalkeeper Braeden Lackey with 12 shutouts and 119 saves.

BOYS TENNIS: MIKE WALTERS, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Walters helped Marquette achieve another quality spring season. The Explorers advanced two entries to the Class A state tournament, one in singles and one in doubles. Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower teamed up to win the Triad Sectional title before advancing to the consolation quarterfinals on the third day at state. Nathan Joehl qualified for state in singles after finishing fourth at sectionals. It was the fourth straight year Marquette has had a state qualifier and second consecutive season the Explorers have had multiple entries at state. Marquette was 12-3 in dual action in 2018.

BOYS TRACK: JULI AKAL, ROXANA

Akal had the pleasure of seeing two of her Roxana athletes perform on the final day of the Class 2A state meet. Jordan Hawkins competed in the discus at state for the third year in a row, finishing with a second-place medal. Hawkins became the first three-time state medalist for the Shells. His teammate, Cree Stumpf, also advanced in the 3,200-meter run but wasn’t able to medal. Roxana was the only Riverbend squad to have performers on the final day at state in Charleston. As a team, the Shells had a tie for third at the Litchfield Invite, a fourth-place finish in the small-school division at the Madison County Meet, sixth-place finish at the South Central Conference meet and a 10th-place finish at the 2A Lincoln Sectional.

GIRLS TRACK: RUSS COLONA, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers won a Prairie State Conference championship and got their first all-state medalist in program history under Colona in 2018. The Oilers won 11 events to win the PSC meet at Orv Yocum Track with 139 points and placed second to Civic Memorial in the Madison County small-school meet at CM. Freshman Jayden Ulrich became the first EA-WR athlete to receive all-state honors, placing fourth in the shot put in the Class 2A state meet in Charleston.

