Riverbend Softball Player of the Year

After Roxana sophomore Abi Stahlhut smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth against the Metro East Lutheran Knights under chilly conditions on April 6 at Roxana Park, she got some good news from team scorekeeper Hannah Rexford.

She hit for the cycle for the first time.

“I was very shocked because I completely forgot that a cycle was even a thing, so I didn’t realize I had done it,” Stahlhut said. “But whenever Hannah told me that I had, I got really excited. Then (Roxana coach Mike) Arbuthnot said that’s a really big accomplishment. I just felt very good because I wasn’t exactly trying for it. So it was pretty cool.”

Stahlhut also had an RBI triple in the first, a 2-run single in the second and a 2-run homer in the third to finish with 6 RBIs and helped the Shells cruise past the Knights 16-3.

The contest against MELHS certainly gave Stahlhut a boost of confidence for the rest of the season.

“Every game, I get myself fired up,” she said. “Definitely, I felt confident after that Metro East Lutheran game and it was carrying that confidence into the other games.”

Stahlhut finished as one of the top hitters in the Metro East area, hitting 14 home runs with 64 RBIs and a .521 batting average. The solid sophomore season earned Stahlhut this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Softball Player of the Year award.

After 2 years with the Shells, Stahlhut has 16 home runs and 88 RBIs. Last year, she hit .384 with 2 home runs and 24 RBIs.

This year, Stahlhut joined Calhoun’s Grace Baalman and O’Fallon’s Lauren Smith as the only Metro East players since 2000 to drive in more than 60 runs in a season. She also tied Belleville East’s Alex Boze for the most home runs in the area and she was one of 15 players in the area to hit more than .500.

Stahlhut had 17 multi-hit games and was hitless in only 5 contests. After the contest against MELHS, Stahlhut hit 9 home runs, drove in 47 runs and had 38 hits in the next 21 games.

“Just coming into this year, I was just prepared and I loved the team and the girls,” Stahlhut said. “Just to be there and to be able to play the way that I did felt really good.”

Stahlhut credits the Collinsville Extreme select softball team for her outstanding season. She has played with the Extreme for five years.

“Whenever I got to the Extreme, my love for the game has deepened,” the sophomore said. “Through the Extreme, I definitely worked a lot harder and found out different things that I can do and really push myself and it just really helped me grow up as a person and as a player.”

Stahlhut helped Roxana celebrate a winning season. The Shells won 8 of their last 12 games to finish 18-17.

“One of our goals at the very beginning of the season was to finish with a winning record, and we didn’t care what it was,” Stahlhut said. “We wanted to finish stronger than what we did last year because we had 12 wins last year. We gelled so well. We worked as a full unit and our communication and our energy were always up and we worked for each other. If somebody got a hit, then they would pass down the line and everybody would hit. It was a really good atmosphere.”

Stahlhut was also thrilled that she spent an injury-free sophomore season.

“My first month of my freshman year, I had to sit out with a back injury,” she said. “But after that, I was back into it. I didn’t have the season that I wanted, but this year, I felt like I gave it my all.”

