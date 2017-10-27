Road warriors

The Alton Redbirds, Marquette Catholic Explorers and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers will be doing some traveling in their first-round state football playoff games on Friday.

Marquette, which played a home playoff game last year, will make the 128-mile trip east to take on the Newton Eagles in a Class 3A first-round game. Alton, which is making its first state playoff appearance in 11 years, will head to Chicago to take on the Lincoln Park Lions in a Class 7A first-round contest. EA-WR will travel to Carlinville to take on the Cavaliers in a Class 3A first-round playoff game for the second year in a row.

The Alton-Lincoln Park game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the Marquette/Newton and EA-WR/Carlinville contests will be played at 7 p.m.

The Explorers, Oilers and Redbirds hope to end their seasons by making the biggest road trip of all — a trip to the championship game at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb set for Nov. 24-25.

Out of the three Riverbend schools that qualified for the state playoffs, only Marquette has participated in a state championship game. The Explorers lost 17-6 to Kankakee McNamara in the 1982 Class 3A title game.

The Edwardsville Tigers (6-3) will also play their first-round playoff game on the road. They will take on the Huntley Red Raiders at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 8A game. Edwardsville bounced back from an 0-3 start to make its seventh straight playoff appearance.

Huntley averaged 45.8 points per game through the regular season, while allowing 21.1 ppg. EHS scored 41.4 ppg, while giving up 22.2 ppg.

Besides Alton and Edwardsville, East St. Louis and Belleville West are the other Southwestern Conference teams that qualified for this year’s playoffs, and both are in 7A. East Side will play a home game against Libertyville at 3 p.m. Saturday and Belleville West will play at Buffalo Grove at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Marquette and EA-WR are two of three Prairie State Conference teams that will participate in this year’s playoffs. The other one is South Mac, which includes players from Bunker Hill and Mount Olive. South Mac (5-4) will play at Tri-Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Other Metro East teams that clinched state playoff berths this year are Madison, Red Bud, Carlyle, Wesclin, Columbia, Highland, Althoff and Triad.

Last year, 42 teams won their first-round games on the road; nine of them were in Class 8A.

One of the road teams that celebrated a first-round victory in ‘16 was Taylorville. The Tornadoes knocked off the Explorers 32-24 in a Class 4A first-round game at Public School Stadium.

The Explorers will take an 8-1 record into Friday’s game with Newton. They’re 4-1 in away games, with Taylorville handing them their only loss on Sept. 29.

Newton scored an average of 44.4 ppg during the regular season, while allowing 21.3 ppg. The Explorers averaged 36.8 ppg and allowed just a minuscule 6.7 ppg.

“It surprises me that 8-1 doesn’t get a home game, but I understand how it works,” Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said. “In 2A, 25 percent of the teams were 5-4. So the 5-4 teams just fell out of the bracket and that’s what kind of pushes us up into 3A. All of those 5-4 teams that made it in 2A pushed us up.”

Marquette is back in Class 3A for the first time since ‘11. The Explorers are in a competitive field that includes last year’s champion IC Catholic, Pana, Carlinville, Farmington, and Anna-Jonesboro.

“Last year, we had the multiplier,” Angleton said. “This year, we don’t. We haven’t won a state playoff game in four years. Playing schools within our enrollment makes it a little easier.”

EA-WR will look to win its third straight road game on Friday against Carlinville. The Oilers won road games over Dupo and South Fork after dropping their first two road games to Breese Central and Marquette.

“Obviously, we were hoping for a home game,” EA-WR coach Garry Herron said. “We thought if we would have gone up to 4A, we would have had a better chance of a home game. Then again, you never know who you’re going to see. The 4A is pretty loaded, too. I knew if it would have been Newton, Carlinville or even Marquette, we would have been on the road.”

EA-WR, which has never won a state playoff game in its seven appearances, fell 76-19 to Carlinville in last year’s Class 3A first-round game. It was the Oilers’ first state playoff game since 2006.

“We’re a little bit different team from last year and they are as well, so that’s why you have to show up to play the game,” Herron said.

The big difference is the Cavaliers no longer have Jacob Dixon, who ran for 330 yards and 5 TDs in last season’s win over EA-WR. Dixon graduated in ‘17. Carlinville still has weapons. This time it’s 2,000-yard passer Jarret Easterday at quarterback and fellow junior Kyle Dixon at wide receiver (62 receptions, 871 yards, 11 TDs).

The Cavies averaged 44.5 ppg through the regular season, while allowing 17.1 ppg. The Oilers scored an average of 35.4 ppg and allowed 16.3 ppg.

EA-WR and Marquette could square off in a quarterfinal game if they win their first two rounds. The Explorers beat the Oilers 47-0 on Sept. 15.

Alton is making its 11th state playoff appearance and its first under coach Eric Dickerson. Dickerson took over the program in ‘15.

Alton finished its regular season at 5-4 after going 0-9 the year before.

The Redbirds will make the 286-mile trip to take on a Lincoln Park team that is 8-1 and is making its fourth straight trip to the state playoffs. They will be playing their third straight road game. The game will be at Lane Stadium at 2601 W. Addison St., just 1.9 miles from Wrigley Field.

“We figured that we would have to travel just being a large school down south,” Dickerson said. “There are not many in this area, so we knew we had to travel. We’re OK with that, but the main important thing is we made the playoffs and we’re in. We get to play again.”

The Redbirds had a long bus ride the last time they participated in the state playoffs in 2006. They made the 268-mile trip to Lisle to take on Benet Academy and lost 40-14.

Dickerson said he’s thrilled his team ended an 11-year playoff drought.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I know the boys are excited. One of their goals during the offseason was to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and they accomplished that.”

Lincoln Park averages 35 ppg, while surrendering just 8.1 ppg. The Birds put up an average of 35.7 ppg, while giving up 23.2 ppg.

