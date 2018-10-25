Road Warriors

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Members of the Granite City football team celebrate after finding out they will be playing Batavia in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs on Friday while watching the IHSA State Playoff Pairing Show at the Eagles’ Lodge on Oct. 20. [photo by Theo Tate]

When he was in sixth grade, Freddy Edwards dreamed of helping the Granite City football team return to the state playoffs.

At 9:13 p.m. Oct. 20 in a large room at the Eagles’ Lodge in Granite City, Edwards’ dream came true.

The Warriors qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2011. They will play the Batavia Bulldogs in a Class 7A first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Batavia. Granite City is 5-4 and seeded 29th in the 32-team bracket. Batavia is the No. 4 seed and has a 9-0 record.

Edwards and his Granite City teammates screamed with joy after seeing their name pop up on the TV screen while watching the IHSA State Playoff Pairings Show at the Eagles’ Lodge.

“To know that this 2018 team made it to the playoffs is an amazing feeling,” said Edwards, a junior quarterback. “We have a group of amazing teammates and we all did it together.”

The night before, the Warriors had their longest road trip in 11 years. They celebrated a 60-27 victory at Galesburg to become playoff-eligible. They returned home at approximately 2 a.m.

“I was concerned about the three-hour bus trip with distractions,” first-year Granite City coach Brad Hasquin said. “Our whole routine was messed up because we had a freshman-sophomore game. But the kids responded so well for the varsity game. It was a tribute to them the way they came out and continued to put it on Galesburg.”

On Friday, the Warriors will be making the 293-mile trip to Batavia, a suburb west of Chicago. Batavia is the defending Class 7A state champion.

“We can go into this weekend and try to get a win and go as far as we can and make some history,” Granite City junior tight end Reide Wilson said.

Edwards enjoyed an outstanding junior season that included 1,381 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns and 1,156 yards passing for 12 TDs. He missed most of his sophomore season because of a shoulder injury.

“It’s nice to have him centered in your offense and the ball goes through him,” Hasquin said. “He’s a special person.”

The Warriors also had strong efforts from Wilson, junior Logan Gordon, senior Montre Snead and sophomore Chase Reeves. Wilson scored four touchdowns and had 317 yards receiving, Gordon has four TDs with a team-high 50 tackles, Snead has 42 tackles and scored a 100-yard touchdown run against Mater Dei, and Reeves has six field goals and 34 extra points.

“We can score some points, but our defense is pretty good, too,” Hasquin said.

Besides Galesburg, Granite City had wins over Mater Dei, Jersey, Carnahan and Collinsville and lost to Alton, Belleville West, Carbondale and Francis Howell. The Warriors had an independent schedule this fall after dropping out of the Southwestern Conference following the ‘17-18 school year.

“None of those teams on our schedule were easy,” Edwards said. “We had the hard-fought wins and the hard-fought losses. I’m just happy that this is the first time in seven years that we made it to the playoffs.”

STATE PLAYOFF FOOTBALL RESULTS

1986 – Defeated Quincy 28-22; lost to East St. Louis 20-0

1991 – Lost to East St. Louis 26-6

2007 – Lost to St. Charles East 31-6

2011 – Lost to East St. Louis 33-7

