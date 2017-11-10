Rockin’ Redbirds

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Alton Redbirds blast through a banner to start their playoff game against Lincoln-Way West Saturday at Public School Stadium. The Birds lost 42-13 to West to end their magical season at 6-5. They went to the playoffs for the first time since ‘06, hosted a playoff game for the first time since ‘06 and won their first postseason game since ‘92 in Week 1 of the playoffs.

The 2017 edition of the Alton Redbirds football team certainly wrote its own success story.

The Redbirds finished last year with a dismal 0-9 record. This year, Alton finished the season with a 6-5 record, the biggest jump in terms of wins since the early ‘90s. In 1991, the Redbirds finished 1-8, but went 8-3 in 1992, the biggest leap in wins in program history at 7.

“This is a special season for our school, our program, and our community,” Alton coach Eric Dickerson said.

Alton finished its season Saturday. Lincoln-Way West handed the Redbirds a 42-13 loss in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs at Public School Stadium. This year marks the first time Alton advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 1992. The Redbirds qualified for the playoffs for six consecutive seasons from 2001-06 under former head coach Joe Hook, but never won a playoff game over that span.

The lone postseason triumph in school history prior to ‘17 was a 28-21 overtime win against Pekin at home in 1992.

“This was an amazing ride,” Dickerson said. “People were lined up down State Street. You can’t beat an atmosphere like this. It’s not something we’re going to forget.”

The 2017 season was Dickerson’s third season as head coach. The first two years of his stay were rebuilding years with the Redbirds finishing with a 1-8 record in 2015 and suffering a winless season last year. The morale in the program seems to be good after this landmark season.

“There’s no disappointment here,” Dickerson said after the playoff loss to West. “The pride with this group of kids is overwhelming.”

“I knew I had a good team from the beginning. These kids are really something special, but the last thing I like to do is look too far down the schedule. We take things one game at a time. It’s no easy task, but we did it.”

The Redbirds finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and defeated Chicago Lincoln Park 32-12 in an away contest in the first week of the playoffs.

Alton started off the 2017 campaign with a rough 47-6 loss to Highland. Highland will play this week in the 4A quarterfinals. After the first week loss, the Redbirds scored 118 points in the next two weeks with wins over Quincy (48-21) and Collinsville (70-19). Alton lost to Belleville West (20-6) in Week 4 and suffered a close 20-17 loss to Edwardsville in Week 5. Like Highland, Edwardsville is still alive in the playoffs and will play Minooka this week in the quarterfinal round of the Class 8A playoffs.

After the loss to Edwardsville, the Redbirds went on their biggest winning streak of the season with wins over Belleville East (50-26), O’Fallon (50-20) and Granite City (56-14). Alton suffered a close 22-19 loss to East St. Louis in the last week of the regular season. East St. Louis will play Chicago Mount Carmel in the quarterfinal round of the 7A playoffs this week.

The Redbirds finished the season with a 4-3 record in the competitive Southwestern Conference. Alton finished fourth out of eight schools in the league. East St. Louis won the conference.

“The Southwestern Conference is one of the better conferences in Southern Illinois,” Dickerson said. “There are no easy weeks in this conference. Being 5-4 like we were this year is not a bad thing. This is a conference which gets you ready for the playoffs.”

The Redbirds will lose 23 seniors to graduation this spring: Rashad Williams, Taylor Price, Kiondray Samelton, Darrell Smith, Jonathan Bumpers, Jockeith Jones, Antonio Harrison, Kevin Caldwell Jr., Dyllon Proudie, Kamar Newby, Deandre Jones, Michael Hampton, Colin Lombardi, Marsel Tate, David Weaver, Cortez Jefferson, Michael Johnson, Daniel Bower, Charles Tuggle, Caleb Mitchell, Daryl Bea, Angelo Redden, and Charles Webb.

Smith, a running back, finished the season with 20 touchdowns — 18 rushing, 1 receiving and 1 kick return TD — and also led the team in rushing with 1,660 yards. Caldwell, a wide receiver, scored 11 TDs and caught 38 passes for 649 yards. Bumpers, also a wide receiver, finished the season with 6 TDs. He also caught 32 passes for 312 yards. Lombardi kicked 7 field goals this year, including a program record 46-yarder vs. East Side.

“These kids endured an 0-9 season as juniors,” Dickerson said. “They put in the work in the offseason to turn things around and went to workouts and summer camps. They laid the foundation to turn things around.”

In addition, sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones ran for a TD and threw for 9 more, while completing 72 of 136 passes for 965 yards. Junior linebackers Izeal Terrell and Charles Miller produced strong seasons, too. Terrell had a team-leading 8 solo tackles in the loss to West on Saturday. He logged a fumble recovery in the win over Lincoln Park, while Miller had an interception and a sack.

The Redbirds will also return key underclassmen, such as junior wide receiver Terrence Walker, junior corners Ju’Qui Womack and Ahmad Sanders, sophomore defensive lineman Kyle Hughes, junior offensive linemen Michael Green and Donovan Porter, and sophomore O-lineman Jayme Copeland.

