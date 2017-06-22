Rocky mountain high

John Moad was ecstatic when he found out that former Granite City baseball standout Chad Spanberger accomplished a big feat for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on May 25 in their SEC tournament game against Auburn.

Sitting in the cafeteria during the Granite City Spring Sports Awards Ceremony, the GCHS athletics director saw on his phone that Spanberger set a single-game tournament record for home runs and RBIs after going 3 for 4 with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs.

“He just put on a show,” Moad said. “It was great to see. It’s not an easy thing to do to play against the best competition out there and to do that on the big stage like he did. People are going to be talking about that tournament he had for a long time. I definitely think that improved his (MLB) draft status doing it in the limelight like that.”

Three weeks later, Moad had another reason to be thrilled. Spanberger was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 13. He was the 176th pick.

“He’s definitely got a big league bat and he’s proving that to everybody now,” Moad said. “I’m looking forward to him getting into professional baseball and seeing where he stacks up against some of the best players in the world. It’s a great opportunity for him. Colorado is a great organization for him. I know he’s looking forward to it. Any time we get an athlete like that who goes to the next level here in Granite City, it’s something to be proud of not only as an athletic department, but as a community.”

Spanberger was selected in the second day of the MLB Draft. He was 1 of 4 Arkansas players picked in the draft. He watched the event on TV with his mother, Christina.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be in the first round,” Spanberger said. “I was more expecting third or fourth round. Once that went through, I was getting a little stressed. But I finally got called.”

Spanberger will become the third Granite City player in the last 7 years to play professional baseball, joining Jake DePew and Cody Daily.

DePew is playing with the Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate in Portland, Maine, after being a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization for 6 years. Daily is in his third year with the Chicago White Sox organization.

“That’s exciting for the kids in the community to see that and hopefully, it sparks some interest in the lower levels,” Moad said. “You get more interest and that’s where you start succeeding as a program. Your numbers improve and hopefully, it helps everything associated with Granite City baseball.”

Spanberger played at Arkansas for 3 years. He turned in his best season at the Division I Fayetteville school this spring, hitting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 67 RBIs.

“I’m going to miss it a lot,” Spanberger said. “It was my home the past three years. But I’m sure I’ll be back there sometime next year to hang out with my friends.”

Before heading to Arkansas, Spanberger played four years with the GCHS baseball team, all under Moad. He graduated in ‘14.

Spanberger earned all-Southwestern Conference honors 3 times. He hit .417 with 37 walks, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs and 27 RBIs in his senior year.

“When he was in high school, he knew he was a good player,” said Moad, who coached the baseball team for 4 years before becoming athletics director in ‘14. “As soon as he came on campus as a freshman, we knew he was a good player. He kept developing and developing. From the looks of him, he’s 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds and he’s a monster.”

Spanberger, a left-handed first baseman, hit .225 as a sophomore and .252 as a freshman. He finished his 3-year Arkansas career with 26 home runs with 105 RBIs.

In his freshman year, Spanberger helped Arkansas advance to the College World Series. In front of a national audience, he smacked a single against Missouri State in the first game of the NCAA Super Regionals at home.

“He’s a very humble kid,” Moad said. “I know he went down to Arkansas and struggled for playing time early. He never got discouraged. He kept working hard and everything came together for him this year.”

This year, Spanberger led Arkansas in homers and RBIs and was second in batting average.

“Once conference play got started, I really started to play a lot better and I finally played how I was able to play,” the former Granite City standout said.

Spanberger helped the Razorbacks to a 45-19 record. Arkansas lost to LSU on May 27 in the SEC tournament championship game and had its season ended on June 5 with a 3-2 loss to Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional title game.

Spanberger finished SEC tournament play with 5 home runs, 10 RBIs and 26 total bases and a .421 batting average earned tournament MVP honors.

The 21-year-old Spanberger has been playing baseball since he was 4. He helped the Big Dogs win a pair of Granite City Park District youth baseball championships in 2004 and 2005. His father, Joe, was his coach.

Spanberger said he’s happy that he will continue his long baseball career into the next level.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “It’s what you work for.”

