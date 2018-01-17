Roundtree Jr., Fletcher, Smith excelling inD-I men’s ranks

× Expand (Left) Shawn Roundtree Jr., a 2014 graduate of Edwardsville High School, is having a phenomenal first season with the Central Michigan Chippewas. He's averaging 14.5 points per game, good for second on the team. (Right) Former EHS standout Kortney Dunbar is finishing up her senior campaign at the University of Tennessee, the No. 6 team in the latest AP women's basketball poll.

There has been plenty of basketball success in Edwardsville, especially over recent history, but for many players it’s just a starting point to their careers.

Catching up with the plethora of them playing in the college ranks is always nice. Between Edwardsville High and Metro East Lutheran, there are a total of 16 players on college rosters in men’s and women’s basketball.

Starting on the men’s side, there’s a trio of former Tigers excelling at the Division I level, with 2017 grad Mark Smith at the University of Illinois, 2014 grad Shawn Roundtree Jr. at Central Michigan and fellow ‘14 grad Armon Fletcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Roundtree burst onto the scene in major style during his first season with the Chippewas. The redshirt junior started his career at Missouri State and spent last season at Mineral Area Community College before finding a home at Central Michigan.

He came out of the gates strong, helping lead the Chippewas to the championship at the Great Alaska Shootout in November. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the semifinals vs. Cal Poly and buried a pair of late free throws in the title tilt against California State University-Bakersfield to put CMU up for good.

For the tournament in Anchorage, Alaska, Roundtree averaged 15 points per game, 5.6 assists per game and 3 rebounds per clip and won the Most Outstanding Player award. It also earned him Mid-American Conference Western Division Player of the Week honors.

He scored a career-high 29 points during a 93-82 loss to Toledo at home on Saturday.

Entering this week, Roundtree was averaging 14.5 ppg, second on the team, a team-best 3.6 assists and had started 17 of 17 games. The Chippewas were 12-5 coming into this week.

Fletcher has been a stalwart for the Salukis down in Carbondale. He’s the leading scorer for the team in his redshirt junior campaign. He pumped in 32 points and 14 rebounds on Jan. 6 vs. Valparaiso, his season highs.

The 6-foot-5 guard also had a double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds against Drake on Dec. 31.

He also spurred the Salukis to a 74-70 comeback win over Illinois State on Saturday at home with a game-high 26 points.

For the season, Fletcher came into the week averaging 14.6 ppg and 5.3 rebounds per game. He’s started 18 of 19 games for SIUC. The Salukis were 11-8 coming into Monday.

Fletcher was named to the Missouri Valley Conference most-improved team in ‘16-17 and has been building on that this year for sure.

Smith, the reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, was the prize recruit of the Illini in the offseason.

He’s had his ups and downs so far as a freshman but is getting plenty of minutes and showing some flashes for major potential in his career.

Smith’s best scoring output so far was a 21-point showing vs. DePaul on Nov. 17.

He’s averaging 7.7 ppg, 1.7 rebounds per clip, 1.6 assists per game and 20.7 minutes per game. He’s made 16 starts for U of I in 18 games, which entered the week with a 10-8 record.

Other EHS players in college include Oliver Stephen, a freshman at Southwestern Illinois College, and Kendall Edmond, a sophomore at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Stephen, a ‘17 Edwardsville grad, entered the week averaging 9.2 ppg for the Blue Storm (12-2). Edmond, a ‘15 graduate, came into Monday averaging 5.1 ppg and 1.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers, who were 7-5.

MELHS has three former players at the next level. Noah Coddington and J.J. Schwarz are freshmen at the Division III level, while Teddy Fifer is sitting out this season at Pratt Community College in Kansas after playing at SWIC last year.

Coddington is at Fontbonne in Missouri averaging 5.3 ppg and 4.1 rebounds per clip, while Schwarz is playing at Concordia University Chicago, averaging 8.3 ppg.

Fifer started 27 of the 32 games he played in as a freshman at SWIC, averaging 12.7 ppg and shooting 40.7 percent from the field before transferring to Pratt this year and sitting out per transfer rules.

ON THE GIRLS SIDE — A trio of former Tigers are playing their final campaigns at the D-I level this season after being integral parts to the success of the Edwardsville girls program in recent history.

Kortney Dunbar is a senior at powerhouse Tennessee, while Aaliyah Covington is finishing up at Saint Louis University and Lauren White is entertaining the hometown fans as a redshirt senior at SIUE.

Dunbar contributes off the bench on a regular basis for the Volunteers. Her best performance this season came Dec. 6 with 17 points, 8 rebounds and a career-high 4 assists vs. Troy.

Entering this week, she’s averaging 3.9 ppg and averaging 12.5 minutes in 16 games with no starts. Tennessee entered Monday at 16-1 and ranked sixth in the latest AP women’s college poll.

Covington is a starter for the Billikens as a senior, averaging 8.1 ppg and the leader in free throw percentage at .871 (27 of 31).

In her return to Edwardsville on Nov. 21 to take on SIUE, Covington netted her season high of 15 points in front of her hometown fans. She also scored 15 in a 77-66 win over Tulsa on Dec. 19.

SLU is 8-9 overall this season.

Covington got to play against her former teammate White on the visit to SIUE. White is also a starter for the Cougars and their leading scorer at 13.8 ppg. The redshirt senior also leads SIUE in assists, averaging 2.6 per clip, and is third in rebounds with 4.5 per game.

She erupted for 28 points, her season high, in back-to-back losses on Dec. 17 and 20 to Northern Illinois and Akron. The Cougars entered the week at 8-9.

A couple of 2017 EHS grads are also contributing at the D-I level at SIUC. Makenzie Silvey and Criste’on Waters are in Carbondale for their first seasons. Waters is redshirting, but Silvey is contributing on a high level.

Silvey has the third most starts on the team and is fourth in scoring, averaging 10.0 ppg.

She had a season-high 17 points vs. Northern Iowa on Jan. 5. She’s produced 9 double-digit scoring outputs this season. The Salukis were 9-8 entering Monday.

Former Tiger Kennedy Martin plays at the D-II level with Truman State. The 2014 Edwardsville grad comes off the bench for the Bulldogs and scored a season-high 7 points on Dec. 4 during an 80-23 win over Hannibal-Lagrange. Truman State was 10-3 entering the week.

Former Tigers Jasmine Bishop and Leeah Jason are also playing in the college ranks. Bishop is a freshman at D-III Webster University, while Jason is at Lindenwood-Belleville at the NAIA level.

Bishop has played in three games for the 11-4 Webster. Jason spot starts for the Lynx, averaging 4.1 ppg. They were 12-4 entering the week.

Let’s hope for good things the rest of the season for these former area players and hope more join them next season, like EHS senior Kate Martin, who is already signed to play at Iowa next year.

