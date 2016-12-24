Roustios give spark to Oilers

× Expand Photos by Bill Roseberry (Left) Jamie Roustio of the Oilers powers into the paint vs. an Odin defender at MELHS. The Roustio brothers transferred to EA-WR from Granite City for their senior seasons and currently are sitting No. 1 and 2 for the Oilers in scoring. (Right) EA-WR’s Jake Roustio shoots over an Odin defender at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic in November.

Although they are new to East Alton-Wood River’s boys’ basketball program, brothers Jake and Jamie Roustio are making their mark on the program.

Jake, a senior guard, and Jamie, a senior forward, are averaging 14.6 and 10.9 points per game, respectively. They are the only Oilers averaging in double digits for scoring. Both played basketball for three years at Granite City High School before transferring to EA-WR for their final prep seasons.

“It’s different this year than it was at Granite City,” Jake said. “At Granite City we had multiple players who could score. I’m just getting the opportunity to take more shots this year. I’m getting the chance to improve my average.”

Jamie said he thought he could improve his shooting with the Oilers. The forward is averaging a double double on the season, also averaging 11.7 rebounds per game.

“I always try to bang the boards; I’m proud of that,” Jamie said.

The Roustio brothers come from a coaching family. Their father, Steve Roustio, was an assistant football and boys’ basketball coach and head boys’ track coach at Collinsville and a head basketball coach at Highland, Petersburg Porta and Granite City. Their grandfather, Mel Roustio, won 541 career games between coaching at Edwardsville, Jacksonville, Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur Stephen, Washington and Mason City.

Both Jake and Jamie played under their father at Granite City. Steve is putting in his first year as an assistant basketball coach at EA-WR after resigning at Granite City last year. Steve was an all-state player for Mel at Jacksonville High during his prep career.

“Having a father as a coach has a lot of ups,” Jake said. “I always had access to a gym when I was growing up. But in some ways it’s more difficult. Your dad is the one talking to you after practices and games. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Both started playing basketball as soon as they could hold a ball, at age 3.

“I’ve always been around basketball,” Jamie said. “My dad has always been able to get a lot out of me and I always ask him a lot of stuff.”

Granite City compiled a 14-15 record last year under Steve Roustio, the best for the school since 1994.

“It was a good time and a great season,” Jamie said. “I played with guys like Kenny Berry, Tra’Ron Allen and Ron Allen. We won games and had a lot of fun.”

EA-WR has compiled a 2-5 record so far in the 2016-17 campaign.

“I think we can win 12 games this year,” Jamie said. “(EA-WR) coach (Kyle) Duncan says all it takes is 10 games to win a regional. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”

Jake calls a regional championship a “realistic goal.”

He added, “We need to put things together as a team. We have some things going for us. We get quality sparks from players like Joel Biesk.”

The Roustio brothers are adjusting to the schedule. After playing basketball in the competitive Southwestern Conference against players like Belleville East’s Javon Pickett and East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmon ­— both headed to the University of Illinois — they’re now in the small-school Prairie State Conference. They went from playing 4A programs with the Warriors to mainly 1A and 2A programs with the Oilers, like Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran and Bunker Hill.

“It’s a different game,” Jake said of the difference between conferences. “At Granite City, you play against schools like Edwardsville and East St. Louis. Those guys on those teams are so talented; they’re big, fast and strong.”

Jamie admitted the PSC offers a slower style of basketball.

The brothers both play other sports. Jamie also plays baseball, which he considers to be his main sport. He hopes to continue with baseball at the college level. Jamie said he’s talked with a number of NAIA schools about playing, but would like to play at the junior college level.

Jake runs cross country. He considers it to be a good endurance-builder for basketball.

“Running five to six miles a day in the fall helps keep you in great shape,” Jake said. “More than the other guys who aren’t playing a fall sport like this one. You can just play harder.”

Jake would consider playing basketball in college if given the chance.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter