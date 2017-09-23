Roxana’s Lackey rises to the occasion

When Braeden Lackey first started playing volleyball in the third grade, she had no idea she would one day make it into the record books at Roxana High School. Coach Mike McKinney, on the other hand, saw her involvement in the sport from a different perspective.

“Here is the thing with Braeden: when she was little — she was actually in fourth grade when she started playing for me — you could see the potential and the love for the game, she just needed to grow into her body because she was gangly, but I just knew that with her love for the game and her skill set she was going to do well when she got here,” McKinney said.

Lackey produced a school record 300 kills in ‘16, surpassing Bailey McGuire’s previous record of 288. Earlier this year she set the record for career aces with 189. She has 105 kills so far in ‘17 with a 37 percent kill rate.

“(The records) mean a lot to me; it’s a real confidence booster,” Lackey said. “Because it helps me a lot to think I can do it. I didn’t think I was going to come anywhere close to breaking a record here when I started playing volleyball.”

For having such a dominating presence on the court, Lackey maintains a low-key, humble attitude when not playing ball, which is apparent when Lackey is asked to assess herself as a leader.

“Being a leader is kind of hard because I am very quiet,” Lackey said. “I try to let my play speak for me when I am on the court.”

McKinney, who has been coaching Lackey since her club volleyball days in the third grade, appreciates the role of silent leader that Lackey plays opposite the other captain on the team, libero Brittany Alexander.

“Braeden leads by example instead of vocally. Our vocal leader without a doubt is our libero, Brittany,” McKinney said. “Braeden does it with her hitting and serving and Brittany does it by busting her butt all over; she does splits sometimes to save balls, and the two combine to be our captains, one as a vocal leader the other the silent leader.”

In a 25-14, 25-15 win over rival East Alton-Wood River on Sept. 12, Lackey’s talent and leadership was on display. With a series of powerful, well-placed kills, she handily led her Shells past the Oilers at Memorial Gym.

Early on Lackey swatted an Alexander setup diagonally across almost the entire court, past all the Oilers and onto the floor, to put her team up 4-1 in the first game. Later in that game, Lackey drilled an impossibly accurate spike just inside the corner of the Oilers side to put her team up 16-7.

When the Oilers were able to corral and recover from a Lackey spike, it often required their entire team to scramble to all parts of the court to do so. In the second game, Lackey pounded a spike to the center of the Oilers court that sent three EA-WR players diving to the floor for a return. Once they did, Lackey pounded the ball right back past the recovering Oilers to extend her team’s lead to 15-7.

“She took over tonight; you can see that they couldn’t stop her,” McKinney said after the match.

McKinney has compiled more than 300 wins in his 23 years as Shells coach and has seen a number of great players come and go, but few have been as good as Lackey.

“She probably could have been playing as a freshman on our varsity team, she dressed but she didn’t play much because our 2015 team was so good,” McKinney said. “But she took over a leadership role as a sophomore and has been our go-to person to set the ball to. Her serving (vs. EA-WR) wasn’t the best, but she just got done breaking the record for aces. She has 189 career aces and counting, so she is going to have her off nights, but we can rely on her on the front row.”

This year McKinney will be looking to Lackey to help lead his team to a regional championship, which is a tall order for a Roxana team seeded in 3A.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that we are the smallest school in 3A; we have like 12 people more than the 2A schools but we get put in 3A, and last year we got to the regional championship and lost in three, so our goal this year is to win a regional,” McKinney said. “We want to break the school record of 24 wins and right now we are at 14, so it is possible. You know the old cliché: one match at a time.”

Lackey also recognizes the fact that she has the chance to do something special in her senior year, and wants to do her best to lead her team to that regional championship.

“It’s really important, the whole team tries really hard every day I can’t thank them enough,” Lackey said. “They all realize that we have an opportunity this year.”

With a school Roxana’s size, every game is a challenge when playing 3A competition. Success in that arena is a testament to the skill and hard work of players like Lackey.

“We have to go against schools of 1,800 people; we have won a 3A regional before so it is what it is,” McKinney said. “But here is the thing: I would love to win a regional, but if we win a regional championship, everything past that is icing on the cake. Because at that point you are playing teams two and three times your size.”

Lackey, meanwhile, maintains the attitude that with teamwork, it can be done.

“Anything is possible,” she said. “We played 48 matches this summer in 7 different tournaments, and we gelled and it’s working.”

The Shells entered the week on a 7-match winning streak, a 14-3 record overall and 3-1 mark in the South Central Conference.

