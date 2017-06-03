Roxana’s rugged thrower

Jordan Hawkins is making a name for himself in the state of Illinois.

The Roxana junior discus thrower is now a 2-time state medal winner at the Class 2A track and field state meet. For the second time Hawkins had a fourth-place medal draped around his neck on May 27 at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium for excellence in the discus throw.

After throwing the disc 164 feet, 2 inches as a sophomore, Hawkins tossed it 172-7 as a junior last Saturday to earn fourth again.

Hawkins admitted there was some grueling competition at this year’s state meet. It makes it hard, but it’s a great barometer for where he’s at.

“I was competing with (Carbondale’s Sam) Sikon, committed to SIU Carbondale and the state champion from Sycamore (Connor Weckerly) committed to Ole Miss, so it’s definitely good competition,” he said. “My throw last year would have been second, so the intensity definitely picked up this year.”

Weckerly’s championship throw was 176-10, while Sikon threw it 172-9 to earn second in a tie with Clayton Hannula of Maple Park (Kaneland). Hawkins is right in the mix. His personal record throw is 178-7, so he knows a state championship is within his reach.

He’s ready to commit himself in the offseason and make a big run for his final prep season.

“I just really think good summer training will benefit me greatly, just getting my shoulder back to where it was,” Hawkins said. “It’s about there; the strength is about there. I need to change my technique in the ring a little bit, get a little quicker. My goal for next year is 195 to 200.”

It was a tumultuous year for Hawkins after tearing the labrum in his throwing shoulder during the football season. He had to undergo surgery and was sidelined rehabbing until the start of the outdoor track and field season. He credits a lot of people for helping get him back, including himself for the hard work he put in.

“I’ll probably never work harder in my entire life and I plan to keep my work ethic the same as it has been, because it’s been intense,” Hawkins said. “Everyone has helped me, Dr. (George) Paletta, my physical therapist, and especially coach (Scott) Stahlhut. He’s gotten me out of funks, helped me with technique and everything lifting-wise. I owe a lot of debt to him.”

Unfortunately his shoulder limited his abilities in the shot put. Discus is definitely Hawkins’ focus, but he understands the importance of the shot and as he becomes pain free throwing it he’ll recommit himself to it, too.

“Shot put helps discus, just pressing the shot put out, it all helps,” he said. “I’m definitely going to get back to that when my shoulder is ready for it.”

Hawkins found himself with the second-best distance in the discus after the 2A preliminaries on May 26 at 168-11, trailing only Hannula at 172-9. Everything picked up in the finals, though.

“It seemed like everybody was more hungry (in the finals),” Hawkins said. “The first 2 rounds of finals, everyone went off, so I think it was the intensity.”

He became only the second 2-time state medalist for the Shells in school history and the first to do it in the same event.

Erik Scott is the only other 2-time state medalist for Roxana and its only state track champion. Scott finished second in the 110-meter high hurdles and first in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 1993.

Hawkins was satisfied with his 2017 state showing. Now he’ll look to join Scott as a state champ for the Shells.

“Coming from last year, coming off of a hot streak and now starting from scratch almost, it’s very, very gratifying,” Hawkins said. “Knowing how much work I put in to get back where I was and next year give myself an opportunity for a state championship.”

Marquette Catholic and Alton had entries in the preliminaries that failed to advance to the finals.

Junior Tommy DeClue of the Explorers won Class 1A Carlinville Sectional championships in the long jump and 400-meter dash, but failed to qualify from the prelims. DeClue was also part of Marquette’s 4X1 relay with Jon Stewart, Davion Simmons and Aaron Gregory that failed to advance from the preliminaries.

The Redbirds had advanced senior Kalen Samelton into the 3A preliminaries in the shot put, as well as the 4X8 relay quartet of Kelvin Cummings, Evan Rathgeb, Cassius Havis and Arie Macias, but were unable to get them to the finals.

Alton High’s Kevin Dooley represented the Redbirds in the state finals, though. Dooley was an honorary referee at state. He was part of Alton’s 1969 state championship team as well as helping the Birds earn team state trophies in ‘70 and ‘71.

Dooley went on to a solid career as a high jumper at SIUE and then followed in his legendary AHS coach Jim Wigger’s footsteps as a coach. He coached at Centralia and then spent 34 years as the head track and field coach at Waterloo. He’s spent the last 30 years as the IHSA high jump official at the boys state finals.

