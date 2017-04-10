Roxana’s shooting star

Roxana junior Emma Lucas is carving out a name for herself in the area for girls’ soccer.

Still only a junior, she has already amassed a gratuitous 53 goals and 124 points in her young career entering this week, and she has ample time to increase that total before graduating in 2018.

After a relatively slow start to the season this year, with 2 goals in her first 3 games, Lucas came into the East Alton-Wood River Classic last week with a bang, scoring back-to-back hat tricks against the EA-WR Oilers (6-0) and the Jersey Panthers (5-2) to increase her goal total on the season to 8.

Her head coach Lori Yates, who has spent 13 years at the helm of the Roxana program, knew immediately that she had a special player when Lucas came on board in 2015.

“When she was in junior high, I knew she would be coming (to Roxana). She has been a stellar player since her freshman year, obviously, but also a very humble player. Everything on the field is what you see. She is very calm, and with the ball at her feet her agility is amazing,” Yates said after the 6-0 win over EA-WR.

Watching Lucas play is an experience. At first she can be a bit hard to notice, as she often has 2 or 3 defenders draped over her for most of the game. But once free and in control of the ball, she can seem unstoppable.

In the win against EA-WR on March 28 the Oilers had her double-covered, and during the first half she struggled to find control of the ball for anything more than a few touches. Then, toward the end of the first half, a break came when Lucas was awarded a penalty kick from the top of the box that she glanced off the crossbar and in, putting the Shells up 2-0 at 9:42.

Lucas was off to the races from there.

“Her deadball kick today, her first goal, at half I said to her that it’s the first time all season I’ve seen you relax and take your shot. It wasn’t as hard as you can, it wasn’t over the net, it wasn’t wide — she finally calmed down and leaned into it,” Yates said.

Lucas followed up the penalty goal with two spectacular solo efforts in the second half. Her second goal came at 46:21 as a result of her beating a defender to a Cloe Copeland area pass and racing down the left side of the field before sliding a low shot into the back of the net.

Lucas completed the hat trick with a goal at 48:38, taking a pass from Abby Kurth and working her way from right to left across the front of the goal, outwaiting the EA-WR goaltender before shooting the ball against the grain and into the far right corner.

Even after a few years of coaching Lucas, Yates still is amazed by her level of play.

“She has a lot of ability as you can see,” Yates said after the game. “She still gets butterflies and nerves, even if she has played for so long, but you know we can count on her.”

One striking thing about watching Lucas is how calm she looks while handling the ball. She never seems to rush plays, instead patiently waiting for the right moment to attack. When asked about her calm demeanor, Lucas insisted it’s partly a veneer.

“I am usually pretty calm, but I think I am more calm on the outside than the inside,” she said.

Yates and Lucas both have high hopes for Roxana’s chances to make it out of regionals in the next two years, something that has eluded them in years prior. In 2015 and 2016, the Shells were ousted by the Marquette Catholic Explorers. This year, with Lucas leading a young, talented roster and the Explorers having moved up a class, both coach and co-captain Lucas are hoping they can have more late season success.

“The last two years we have lost to Marquette in the regionals,” Yates said. “This year they moved up a class, so now we have to re-seed all 16 teams, so it just depends on how our sectional is going to seed out, we may have Althoff down with us. My goal is looking toward regionals — as a team we are looking there already — what we can do to be there and come out on top for once. This is my 13th year coaching; we have been close to Marquette 4 or 5 times in my career. Last year was our best chance and I’m hoping this year we can do it.”

Lucas, who has grown up playing with a number of the girls from the current Shells’ roster, also has full faith in her team’s ability to advance beyond regionals.

“I think we can definitely win the regional,” she said. “We have a good chance; I think next year will be good because we have a lot of returning girls, but this year I am expecting a lot also.”

Lucas’ optimism is grounded in her solidarity with her teammates. When it came time to decide where to go to high school, Emma said there was almost no question that she would choose Roxana over a private school.

“I always wanted to stay here, where my friends are,” Lucas said. “Growing up, I’ve played with our goalie, (Braeden) Lackey, Brynn (Huddelston), Brittany (Alexander). I’ve played with a lot of them and it’s been fun.”

Roxana was scheduled to meet Mascoutah on Wednesday to determine the EA-WR Classic champion and set to play Marquette on Thursday. Both games were to be played at the Wood River Soccer and Skate Park and after press time.

