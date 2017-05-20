Roxana baseball had its ups and downs

Every varsity coach hopes to peak at the end of the season to make room for a postseason run.

And the Roxana Shells baseball team finished its regular season on a high note. The Shells swept New Athens in a double header on May 13 with 8-3 and 12-3 wins. The wins extended the Shells’ winning streak to four games to close the regular season.

Unfortunately, Roxana couldn’t carry that momentum into the postseason, losing a 6-4 heart breaker in 9 innings to crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River on Monday in the play-in game of the Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional. The game was played at RHS. The Shells ended their campaign at 10-18.

The Shells came back from a 3-1 deficit on May 12 to defeat Metro East Lutheran 4-3. Roxana trailed 3-1 in the fourth inning but scored a run in the fourth, and pitcher Sam Mosby’s two-run double in the fifth gave Roxana a 4-3 advantage. Mosby earned the win on the mound for the Shells.

“It was big; it put us on top,” Harper said of the double. “We’ve been waiting for one of those. We’ve been struggling to get that big hit. We’ll put the ball in play and make things happen. Our speed is an asset and we can take advantage of our defense a bit. It was nice on senior night for our senior pitcher to contribute not only on the mound with six strong innings, but he also got the big hit.”

Mosby talked about mental attitude after the win.

“I’m always going to try to put the ball into play,” Mosby said. “And I want to do well in the infield or outfield, wherever I am.”

The Shells finished the year with a 2-7 record in the South Central Conference. Harper called the conference showing “disappointing.” He also said the team had struggled with consistency this spring.

“It’s been an uphill battle, whether that be pitching off of the mound and being able to consistently throw strikes or whether that’s defensively and being able to consistently make plays,” Harper said. “We’ve just struggled all year in being able to get big hits.”

Harper finishes his third year as head coach this season and this year’s seniors were sophomores when he started. The Shells graduate eight seniors this year — Mosby, Jacob Carpenter, Zach Golenor, Zack Haas, Jacob Maguire, Chad Mott, Drew Ratliff and Jacob Smith.

“I’ve enjoyed their dedication to the program and their effort,” Harper said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked as far as working hard. They’ve tried to make themselves better players.”

The Shells had five players hit over .300 during the regular season — Mosby (.338), Golenor (.328), Ratliff (.326), junior Brayden Davis (.339) and junior Logan Presley (.371).

“Our top five in the order are having pretty good years,” Harper said. “Three are seniors and two are juniors.”

In addition to two juniors hitting above .300, sophomore catcher Christian Bertoletti was hitting .250 before being sidelined with an injury and was absent for the last eight games of the regular season.

“It’s always good to have something to build off of,” Harper said. “But our seniors have meant so much to the program.”

The Roxana School District received a grant from the Major League Baseball-backed nonprofit Baseball Tomorrow Fund to renovate its baseball fields. A new backstop, dugouts, a new grass infield with irrigation, bleachers, small restrooms and a concession stand will be included in the renovation. The project starts in July and is scheduled for completion in August.

“Any time you get something like this, there is some excitement,” Harper said. “It’s nice for our kids and our community.”

