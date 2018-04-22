Roxana High School to play host to youth skills competition

Roxana High School will play host to a free Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition for area youths at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the school’s baseball field.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through four levels of competition, including team championships at major league ballparks and the national finals during the 2018 MLB All-Star Week.

The individual pitching, hitting and running champions, along with the all-around champion in each division age group at the local competition, will be awarded and advance to the sectional level of competition.

All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. For questions concerning the competition, contact local coordinator Scott Harper at coachharp25@hotmail.com or (618) 567-8874.

