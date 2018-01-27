Roxana looking to peak

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana junior Alex Maguire controls CM’s Peyton Bechtold on Jan. 17 at Larry Milazzo Gym during a dual. Maguire and the Shells are getting prepared for the postseason, starting with the Class 1A Althoff Regional on Feb. 3.

Roxana wrestling coach Rob Milazzo is no stranger to success on the mat.

Milazzo is in his 13th season as head coach of the Shells, has won four regionals during that time and qualified for dual team state once in 2013-14. He’s also produced five state medalists individually during that span.

He was no stranger to success himself, placing sixth at 112 pounds in 1981-82 when he competed for Roxana and wrestled for his father, Larry Milazzo, who coached the Shells from 1970-94.

He’s in the midst of preparing the 2017-18 crop of Roxana grapplers for the postseason, which begins on Feb. 3. With just a pair of seniors on the team in Michael Cherry and Thomas Stover, the Shells have a young, but hungry, bunch.

“We pace ourselves and hope we peak at the right time, and I think our kids are doing a nice job of that,” Milazzo said. “With the youth, you just don’t know whether or not they’ll be there when we need them to.”

Roxana had four sectional qualifiers a year ago and two of them are back this season. Cherry made it at 145, while junior Alex Maguire advanced at 138 as a sophomore. This season Cherry is competing at 138 pounds, while Maguire is at 145.

“Michael Cherry has been wrestling for three years, and this is the first year that he’s been able to wrestle the weight he’s actually at,” Milazzo said. “He had to cut for this, but it’s a good weight (138) for him. He’s stronger this year and more experienced. He’s got a heck of a shot of getting to state this year, and that’s what we’re hoping. He’s got a great workout partner with Alex, too.”

Milazzo added of Maguire, “He had a really tough bracket last year and it was unfortunate. He was really close and he’s focused now and he’s got a weight class that is up for grabs. He could be at the top of it or not and he knows that. He knows the challenges ahead and he’s working hard. (Against CM on Jan. 17) was a good step. He beat (Peyton) Bechtold 9-6 at Mascoutah (Invite) and handled him there, but this was a dominant performance (9-1 major).”

Heavyweight Brett Nyswonger was the lone state qualifier for the Shells last season, but unfortunately he didn’t bring home a state medal. It marked the first time since 2014 Roxana didn’t bring home any individual hardware from state.

Maguire is the only wrestler in the Shells’ lineup with state experience. He qualified as a freshman at 138 and went 1-1. He was also a sectional champion that season.

Falling short last season has lit a spark under him as a junior to get back there.

“That was killing me; it sucked but it gave me a better drive this year,” Maguire said. “I know nothing is guaranteed and I give it my all every match I wrestle. Don’t give up.

“Coach is teaching me some new things and we’re stepping it up. Freshman year he didn’t expect that much from me. Last year there wasn’t much expected from me as a sophomore, but this year I’ve got to step things up. I need to make a name for myself, and I think coach is going to get me to where I need to be.”

The Shells will start their journey on Feb. 3 at the 1A Althoff Regional. Milazzo knows it won’t be an easy road with the host Crusaders there. They are ranked No. 9 in the state as a team and have five state-ranked individuals, including three top-rated wrestlers in Chase Bittle (126), Danny Braunagel (160), and Zac Braunagel (182).

“(Althoff) is really good and this might be their last year at 1A,” Milazzo said. “We don’t necessarily meet up with them head-to-head much, but we’re always looking forward to the challenge. You don’t want a pushover; you want your kids to be ready for sectionals.”

Any wrestlers who advance from Althoff will qualify for the Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 10. The individual state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15-17.

Even with a young squad, Milazzo sees some potential standouts come postseason besides Cherry and Maguire and hopes to push some guys through.

“We’ve got Zach Hayes, he’s a freshman at 120, and Matthew Olbert at 126, and at 126 and 132 our junior Jordan Katzmarek has come along great and done a great job,” Milazzo said. “We’re excited.”

Maguire admitted he’s taken a little more of a leadership role this season and he’ll be there to motivate his teammates.

“My freshman year we had a few seniors; last year we had one (Nyswonger) and I’ve been one of the better guys, so the other guys look up to me. They have since last year,” Maguire said. “I’ve just got to keep them all in line. As soon as they’re down, I’ve got to lift them back up. I’ve always tried to do that no matter where I stand on the team. I’ve got to set an example for these guys, because as soon as I slack off they think they can slack off, and we can’t be doing that.”

The two-time sectional qualifier said he believes Roxana can make some noise in the postseason and is ready for the challenge.

“As a team, I think we’ll be close at regionals,” Maguire said. “I think we’ll be a tough bunch of kids and a few of our guys should make it to sectionals. As individuals, I think we should have two or three guys up at the state tournament, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

